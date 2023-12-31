Are The Tides Finally Turning? Tech Companies Are Slashing Huge Amount Of DEI Jobs

Videos by OutKick

Few industries have been more supportive of the corrosive DEI industry than Big Tech. But even they apparently have their limits, if a new trend is to be believed.

CNBC reported on data tracked by job listing website Indeed, which found that in huge tech companies like Google and Meta, DEI job openings dropped dramatically in 2023. That’s not an exaggeration; the data showed a 44 percent drop in job postings in that field.

It’s a start!

Layoffs have also hit DEI and associated departments within tech companies, with one source telling CNBC that some corporations cut their budget in those areas by 90 percent this year. While no one wants to celebrate people losing their jobs, it’s a sign that the explosion of political activism in far left companies after 2016 and 2020 has reached its limit.

About time.

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California on Sept. 27. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

DEI Is A Luxury Of Good Economic Times

Like so many other issues taken up by tech, entertainment or other liberal-leaning industries, DEI is a temporary luxury.

When the cheap money is flowing, they’re all too happy to signal their virtue and allegiance to the “correct” political causes. But when the money dries up and the economy slows, those are the first jobs or openings cut, since there’s so little value in the “services” they provide.

These aren’t deeply held beliefs, nor do they actually succeed in fixing the problems outside activists claim exist. Equity, at its core, is a nonsensical idea that attempts to create equal outcomes instead of equal opportunities. It’s an unachievable goal that overcorrects, unsurprisingly, considering progressives are always in search of problems only they can solve.

Tech companies are struggling though, with mass layoffs resulting from a weaker economy due in no small part to the presidential administration they overwhelmingly supported. And just as Disney is paying the price for political posturing and activism, they too are flailing against the world they created.

The collapse of DEI bureaucracies is a win for employers, employees and job seekers. Look for job postings to drop even further in 2024 as corporations realize how little those positions actually mattered to their business.