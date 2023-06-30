Are ‘Daisy Dudes’ Nuthugger Shorts Back? The Internet Reacts

Videos by OutKick

Are you ready for an “Everything old is new again” moment that we weren’t asking for?

Apparently, raw trim denim shorts — some are calling the “Daisy Dudes” or “Davey Dukes” — are back and you could be looking at a new trend that rock ‘n roll hero Lemmy from Motorhead actually embraced during his wild times.

I know what you’re thinking: Is this some sort of new gay trend you’re pushing here?

TBH, I don’t study the gay fashion scene.

The denim nuthuggers being sold for $10.99. / via Shein

Look, after doing some Big J work into the life and times of Lemmy from Motorhead — he reportedly had quite a cocksman career — you might not want to dismiss this trend just yet. Channel 4 in the UK once claimed Lemmy slept with over 2,000 ladies during his days. “I said more than 1,000; the magazine made 2,000 of it,” the frontman later noted. Later in life, Maxim would name Lemmy one of its “Living Sex Legends.”

He died in 2015 at age 70.

Sure, the dude modeling the pants ($10.99) for online retailer Shein isn’t some Lemmy clone. That’s understood.

But, is it entirely possible the “everything old…” proverb turns out to be true here? Is it possible there’s a David Lee Roth living amongst us ready to bring back nuthugger jorts and rock them on some massive summer festival stage?

Hey fellas!! Only $10.99 on SHEIN and you too can be a trendsetter. pic.twitter.com/at8YipRuia — 🐸 Tina 🐸 (@Tina_Boz0820) June 24, 2023

Do you have the BALLS to rock a Canadian tuxedo nuthugger jorts look this weekend at a rock ‘n roll bar with a cig hanging off your lip? Are ladies ready for straight poon slayers to walk through those doors to steal their hearts while wearing the raw trim denim shorts?

Rock ‘n roll has been dead for too long. Perhaps denim nuthuggers are coming back just in time to reset the narrative in society. It’s time for more Lemmys and Tommy Lees and fewer Liams doing stupid dances on TikTok.

Is society ready for a reset?

Let’s see what they have to say.

Lemmy beat all y’all to it, and rocked everyone’s ass in the process. pic.twitter.com/WJU7jIx8sn — StillFedUpinNE (@MzKandeeInNE) June 25, 2023

They call them Daisy Dudes……. — Bob (@Bob72270) June 25, 2023

Not sure I could stay in there — Chief Prairie Wolf: Pronouns: Beer/Brisket (@JoeLynnVickers1) June 28, 2023

I’ve never had the desire to dress like a member of The Village People. Hard pass — Gregory@witsend (@Gregory45037771) June 24, 2023

My junk would come out the side to say hi. — Corporal (@usmcvet97) June 24, 2023

Be sure to tuck with duct tape, before putting on those redneck speedos. — Ben Bastardson (@TheNkuckleHead) June 26, 2023

Not much different than the ball sacks you see at the beach which completely gross me out especially on a beer barrel belly — Lance Cross (@Tea4gunsSC2) June 25, 2023

I asked my wife if I could have some , she said we can make them — Devon Cook (@DevonCo36165365) June 25, 2023

Nice Davie Duke shorts!🤣😂 such a waste of denim. I’ll stick with a taco and a landing strip slip and slide. — Huckleberry (@Huckleberry19D3) June 29, 2023

The rule of being a carpenter. The highest rip in your jeans during winter, is where you cut your short for summer… — Kyle Richards (@KyleRic80680704) June 25, 2023