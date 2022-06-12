Arch Manning’s Visit To Alabama Sends College Football Into A Frenzy

College football’s rich may be getting richer.

Top recruit Arch Manning paid a visit to Tuscaloosa and gave the rest of college football a sense of despair by hinting at an opportunity to join the Crimson Tide.

College football’s powerhouse program hosted the five-star recruit over the weekend and decked him out in Alabama merch, even putting him in football pads for a viral photo op.

Manning did not post the photos directly to his social media but was spotted in photo ops with fellow top recruits, offensive lineman Olaus Alinen and running back Richard Young.

As relayed by 247Sports, Alabama already houses four-star QB commit Eli Holstein but has not backed off landing the nation’s top recruit.

Manning, 18, had a standout campaign for Isidore Newman high school in his junior season, amassing 1,947 passing yards and 26 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Will Manning choose to roll over the competition by picking Roll Tide?

A pending trip to Texas to meet with the Longhorns and a decision on his recent visit with the Georgia Bulldogs may get in the way of that reality.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela