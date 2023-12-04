Arch Manning Leaving Texas? The Internet Sure Seems To Think It Will Happen

Videos by OutKick
Arch Manning isn’t anywhere near the transfer portal, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from running rampant that he’s leaving Texas.
The Longhorns won the Big 12 title this past weekend in dominating fashion. The next Manning QB redshirted this year, but did see limited snaps against Texas Tech and against Oklahoma State this past Saturday.
The idea has always been that he’d likely redshirt one season in Austin, and then slide into the QB1 role once Quinn Ewers leaves for the NFL. It now appears likely Ewers will be back.
That means the quickest Arch would start is his redshirt sophomore year. To be clear, neither Arch nor his family have indicated there’s any problem with this timeline.
Arch Manning speculation is getting out of control.
However, the internet seems to think he’s walking out the door. His name was trending earlier Monday on X as people think jumping into the portal is imminent.
Everyone needs to take a deep breath and relax. There’s literally nothing to suggest Arch Manning has any interest in transferring.
Even not playing in 2024 wouldn’t be a nail in the coffin for his Texas career. He’s a young man with a bright future. His family also appears to love Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Why do people think that if you don’t play immediately, then you should immediately get in the portal and leave? What happened to patience and developing over time? Everything seems to be all about instant gratification these days. People urging Arch Manning to leave or believing he will, are living out that mentality in real-time.
Could Arch Manning leave? Sure. Is there any evidence to suggest he will? Absolutely not. Let me know what you think he’ll do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
Malik Murray would transfer before Manning.
An internet mob thinks LSU got screwed… they must be right!
An internet mob thinks Manning should transfer… they must be wrong!
Al Gore’s invention is bipolar.