Arch Manning Leaving Texas? The Internet Sure Seems To Think It Will Happen

Videos by OutKick

Arch Manning isn’t anywhere near the transfer portal, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from running rampant that he’s leaving Texas.

The Longhorns won the Big 12 title this past weekend in dominating fashion. The next Manning QB redshirted this year, but did see limited snaps against Texas Tech and against Oklahoma State this past Saturday.

The idea has always been that he’d likely redshirt one season in Austin, and then slide into the QB1 role once Quinn Ewers leaves for the NFL. It now appears likely Ewers will be back.

That means the quickest Arch would start is his redshirt sophomore year. To be clear, neither Arch nor his family have indicated there’s any problem with this timeline.

Will Arch Manning leave Texas? (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Arch Manning speculation is getting out of control.

However, the internet seems to think he’s walking out the door. His name was trending earlier Monday on X as people think jumping into the portal is imminent.

portal waiting for arch manning pic.twitter.com/xVi1ajE186 — Bennie Mac – Bloomin Onions (@BenMcC1908) December 4, 2023

I’ve seen enough, Ohio State is getting Arch Manning pic.twitter.com/RpFDZoJypl — Landon 🌎☄️💕®️ (@Armentro1Landon) December 4, 2023

ARCH MANNING,

CAM WARD, or DANTE MOORE.



Make it happen.

Get back some hardware.



2024 NATIONAL CHAMPS. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/QDPZ52q2XR — AZ Chiefs Kingdom Jeff ❤️🏹🏈🏆💛 (@Magic_Mahomes) December 4, 2023

Let the Arch Manning sweepstakes begin. https://t.co/OFGVfxGOq8 — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) December 4, 2023

Still waiting to see Arch Manning name in the portal 👀 — Brandon (@BrandonJBranden) December 4, 2023

Ryan Day should be flying down to Texas right now to go get Arch Manning — Throck (@JThrock45_) December 4, 2023

When people ask Arch Manning about playing at Texas next year… 😅pic.twitter.com/a7MSnBtynQ https://t.co/5TRPc0Z9mX — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) December 2, 2023

Arch Manning to Ohio State and Dillon Gabriel to USC would end Twitter. — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 4, 2023

Arch Manning, come on down! — Michael Gunn (@bigmike91177) December 4, 2023

Arch Manning, Jeremiah Smith, and Ollie Gordon at Ohio State next year pic.twitter.com/gBng5s9KVk — G(rįžźGõät)🧣 (@grizzgoatsports) December 2, 2023

Whoa……Arch Manning to Ohio State?



Did I hear that?



Maybe? — Doc (@45OnMyBack) December 4, 2023

Columbus is waiting for you brother @ArchManning 🫡🤝🏼🌰 #GOBUCKEYES — Jack VanDusseldorp † (@J_VanDusseldorp) December 4, 2023

Arch Manning going reverse Quinn Ewers and starting at Ohio state next year is going to do numbers when they meet in the 12 team playoff 👀👀 — dom of the decade (@supersillyguy1) December 4, 2023

Everyone needs to take a deep breath and relax. There’s literally nothing to suggest Arch Manning has any interest in transferring.

Even not playing in 2024 wouldn’t be a nail in the coffin for his Texas career. He’s a young man with a bright future. His family also appears to love Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Why do people think that if you don’t play immediately, then you should immediately get in the portal and leave? What happened to patience and developing over time? Everything seems to be all about instant gratification these days. People urging Arch Manning to leave or believing he will, are living out that mentality in real-time.

Social media users seem convinced Arch Manning will leave Texas. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Could Arch Manning leave? Sure. Is there any evidence to suggest he will? Absolutely not. Let me know what you think he’ll do at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.