Arch Manning Impresses Texas Coaching Staff, Makes Classic Freshman Mistake In First Week Of College

Arch Manning has been on campus at the University of Texas for nine days. He is already making quite the impression both with the staff and his fellow students, though the latter was unintentional.

Manning, the top-ranked recruit in the college football Class of 2023, chose to forgo his final semester of high school and enroll in college early. He opted to focus on his future on the gridiron instead of playing one last season on the hardwood.

Although Manning’s arrival comes with a lot of excitement in Austin, his path to playing time isn’t clear. The Longhorns are set to return incumbent starter Quinn Ewers in 2023 and Class of 2022 four-star Maalik Murphy will serve as his backup.

That isn’t a concern for Manning, who is prepared to spend some time growing within the college game. His high school numbers were impressive, but the level of competition will create a learning curve.

Over the course of four years at Isidore Newman, Manning threw 137 touchdowns. He passed both of his uncles, Peyton and Eli, for the most passing touchdowns and passing yards in school history.

However, he never reached the state championship.

Despite his team’s struggles getting deep into the playoffs, there is no denying that Manning has the talent to back up his name. Haters will hate, but that’s part of the reason why he is getting to campus early— to get better.

Based on early reports out of Texas, Arch Manning is ahead of the curve.

According to Horns247’s Chip Brown, Manning is already getting in his own workouts and has impressed quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee. He is “pretty far along” in his understanding of the playbook and has a great grasp of the concepts of the offense.

This comes as no surprise, considering that Manning comes from the lineage that he does. His most recent interview, from Signing Day at Newman, speaks to his professionalism, even though he is still only 17 years old.

FULL: Arch Manning, University of Texas Signing Day interview



Congrats to all the Newman signees:

Maggie Smith, Wesleyan

Austin Guillory, Harvard

Arch Manning, Texas

Will Randle, Texas

Christian Johnson, Townson

Charlie Aucoin, Bowdoin@ArchManning @NewmanAthletes @WGNOtv pic.twitter.com/MSP4XRLjwx — Jack Culotta, Jr. (@TalkCulotta) January 4, 2023

Although he is off to a great start on the field and in team meetings, Manning is just a freshman after all. He is still in his first 10 days as a college student and that was made very clear when a snapchat surfaced in the ‘UT Austin 2026’ group.

One of Manning’s classmates found his student I.D. somewhere on campus and returned it back to the team’s athletic building. OOPS!

Manning’s classic freshman mistake is sure to be the first of many. Both on and off of the field.

Archibald has plenty of time to settle into the whole college thing. He is essentially just a senior in high school after all.