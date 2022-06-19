Arch Manning Stuns Social Media With Golf Swing

Five-star college football recruit Arch Manning launched a golf ball into orbit like a DM on a Friday night, which prompted some to entertain if the football wunderkind may ever transition to the game of golf.

Over the weekend, footage of Manning at a Top Golf in Austin, Texas, spread online when the 18-year-old stepped up to the bay and blasted a golf ball beyond the green — seemingly into the blue.

WATCH:

It’s no question that athletes that excel at one sport tend to showcase their natural ability and coordination through other sports.

Still, Manning’s impressive debut may leave him Open to other career paths.

“I think he’s almost a scratch golfer, and he doesn’t even golf,” said Arch’s high school coach Nelson Stewart, as relayed by BroBible.

“He’s such a great athlete and loves to compete.”

Father and famed Manning sibling Cooper Manning commented on his son’s natural ability for golf.

“I wish he played more golf,” Cooper stated. “He’s a good golfer, but he doesn’t play enough. I like getting to do things with my kiddos. That’s another thing I like to do. I wish all of them played more. They like to golf, but not as much as I do quite yet.”

Arch continues to vet his options after his impressive three-year high school run at Isidore Newman in New Orleans.

Some of those options include Texas, Georgia and Alabama, but don’t be surprised if Greg Norman’s LIV league comes a-knockin’.

Follow along on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela