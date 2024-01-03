Texas Insider Argues Longhorns Have To Start Arch Manning Over Quinn Ewers In 2024, But Is He Wrong?

Videos by OutKick

Are Quinn Ewers’ days starting over Arch Manning done?

That appears to be the solid opinion of Texas insider Mac Engel. The Longhorns lost to Washington in the College Football Playoff, and despite having a solid year, the columnist thinks it’s officially Arch Manning time in Austin.

Yes, it’s time to dump Ewers for Arch Manning after a CFP loss to Washington.

Texas and Quinn Ewers lost to Washington in the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

“It’s hard to envision a scenario where Quinn Ewers is the starting quarterback at Texas in 2024. And he’s not a bad college quarterback,” Engel argued, in part, in a lengthy piece titled “The Texas Longhorns now have a major problem at quarterback. His last name is Manning” for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The popular Texas columnist further writes:

Under most scenarios, Texas moving forward against that schedule with a Quinn Ewers as its starting quarterback would be fine. He played well enough for Texas to reach the playoffs, and nearly win the game. This is not most scenarios. Quarterback royalty is the current QB2, and Arch Manning will want to play. Quinn Ewers had a script. So does Arch Manning. Sarkisian will handle this re-write, and it’s hard to see a scenario where Manning is anything other than QB1.

Is Engel correct with his Arch Manning/Quinn Ewers take?

Let’s go ahead and do a quick stat comparison on Ewers and Manning from this season:

Quinn Ewers: 3,479 passing yards, 22 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, 75 rushing yards and five rushing TDs.

Arch Manning: 30 passing yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions, seven rushing yards and no rushing TDs.

Do those stats look comparable to you? They definitely don’t to me. Not even close. I think anyone who knows anything can see the *checks notes* massive gap in production.

Engel’s argument really boils down to Manning didn’t come to Austin to sit on the bench and Ewers didn’t get it done on the biggest stage.

Will Quinn Ewers start at QB for Texas in 2024? (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Fair points on both, but it might be a bit too hot of a take. Arch couldn’t even beat out Maalik Murphy for the QB2 role, and when Ewers missed time, it was Murphy – not Manning – who slid into the starting role.

There’s an old saying that nobody is more popular on campus when the football team loses than the backup QB. We’ve all likely demanded a QB change at some point throughout our lives. I definitely have.

However, Quinn Ewers is one of the best quarterbacks in America, and could leave for the NFL right now if he wanted to. Arch Manning is an untested young man who redshirted and spent the majority of the year as QB3 in Austin. The idea Ewers should be benched or shown the exit after leading Texas to its best season since 2009 is half-cocked at best and downright stupid at its worst.

When will Arch Manning start at QB for the Texas Longhorns? (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arch Manning’s time will eventually come, but there’s no need to rush it. Not everything has to happen quickly. Prioritize development over immediate returns. That’s what Steve Sarkisian has done so far, and should continue to do. Quinn Ewers will absolutely be the starter in 2024 if he returns, and he 100% should be.