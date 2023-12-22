Arch Manning’s Reported NIL Valuation In 2023 Is More Than What Multiple Starting NFL QBs Make

Videos by OutKick

Arch Manning reportedly has a higher earning potential slinging passes in Austin than some starting quarterbacks in the NFL.

Manning spent the majority of the season as QB3 for the Texas Longhorns, and ultimately ended up redshirting after just playing a handful of snaps. He’s now QB2 and the clear heir apparent to Quinn Ewers after Maalik Murphy transferred out.

How much did the next Manning QB make to ride the bench and rarely ever see the field for the Longhorns? His NIL valuation and earnings estimate is at staggering $3.2 million in NIL cash this season, according to Chris Law.

Arch Manning made over $3.2 Million in NIL money this year as the Texas Longhorns backup QB



Brock Purdy, the QB of the No.1 seed #FTTB & the #NFL’s odds on MVP favorite made $870,000 for the 2023 season — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) December 20, 2023

Arch Manning has higher NIL earnings ceiling than several starting NFL QBs.

For comparison, below is a list of notable QBs who have started games this season who earned less in 2023 than Texas’ third string QB’s valuation:

Justin Fields – $2.375 million

Nick Mullens – $2.1 million

Mac Jones $2.07 million

Kenny Pickett – $1.344 million

Aidan O’Connell – $1.259 million

Desmond Ridder – $948K

Sam Howell – $870K

Brock Purdy (MVP leader) – $870K

Bailey Zappe – $870K

Joe Flacco – $800K

Jake Browning – $750K

Tommy DeVito $416K

That’s at least a dozen quarterbacks who started games in the NFL this season, including multiple guys locked in as QB1, making less money than what Arch Manning is believed to be valued at in 2023 to not even play.

His stats on the year are 30 yards on 2-of-5 passing and seven rushing yards on three carries. Arch’s valuation is nearly $100,000 for every passing yard he had this season.

That’s one hell of a deal if you can get it.

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reportedly pulled down big money in 2023. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The good news for Arch is he’s slated to be the starter for Texas in 2025 once Ewers is gone following his 2024 return as expected.

If he had a valuations in the millions to not play and ride the pine all season, just stop and think about how much money might be waiting for him once he’s QB1 and the face of the team.

How much do we think? Six million dollars? Ten million dollars? He doesn’t need the money, but it sure would be nice.

Arch Manning didn’t play much in 2023, but should be the starter once Quinn Ewers leaves. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The future is bright in Austin for Arch Manning, and his bank account is already reaping the rewards. Let me know your thoughts on where Arch goes moving forward at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.