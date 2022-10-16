Arch Manning’s Recruiting Efforts Pay Off, He Gets Highly-Ranked Oklahoma Commit To Visit Texas With Him

Arch Manning’s commitment to Texas is already proving valuable for Steve Sarkisian and his staff. The nation’s No. 1 overall recruit in the Class of 2023 isn’t on the field for the Longhorns just yet, but he is working hard to get the nation’s top talent to join him.

Manning’s recruiting efforts paid off over the weekend.

Colton Vasek, a 6-foot-5, 225-pound defensive end, is from Austin. He is a four-star recruit and committed to play for Oklahoma at the beginning of August, before his final high school season.

However, being that he was born and raised down the road from Texas’ campus, Vasek’s recruitment is not over. The Longhorns believe that they still have a good shot to lure him away from their Red River rivals before National Signing Day.

It’s not just the Texas staff that is working to get Colton Vasek to flip. Arch Manning is doing everything he can.

Last week, Vasek posted photos of himself in the burnt orange uniform giving the ‘Hook ‘Em’ hand signal. Arch Manning reposted the pictures and told him to “stay home.”

That was not their first interaction, nor was it their last.

Manning and Vasek built a relationship throughout the recruiting process and hung out together in late July when the Longhorns held a pool party for top prospects.

Despite the connection between the two, Vasek committed to Oklahoma. It was a huge blow for the hometown team, but it’s not over yet.

In fact, Manning convinced his Austin-based friend to join him at Texas’ game against Iowa State on Saturday. They spent much of the afternoon together, just chopping it up.

Westlake’s Colton Vasek and Arch Manning chopping it up pregame. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/UtXN52vPwO — Adam Rossow (@AdamJRossow) October 15, 2022

Undoubtedly, while hanging on the field with Vasek, Manning was in his hear about flipping. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback wants the best players on the field with him every Saturday and is doing what he can to make it happen.