Arch Manning About To Embark On Official Visits

Arch Manning is almost ready to pick a school. First, he would like to visit some.

And good news for fans of Georgia, Alabama and Texas — the prized quarterback prospect is heading your way.

Manning is set to visit Georgia in the first weekend of June, followed by Bama and Texas after that. No one else appears to be in the mix.

Manning, of course, has some pretty good football bloodlines, but it’s more than that. During his three seasons at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, he has thrown for more than 6,300 yards and 81 touchdowns. He’s also run for nine TDs, showing that he’s perhaps already a little more fleet of foot than uncle Peyton.

Arch’s recruitment is certainly the biggest off-field story of the college football offseason, given that he’s the nation’s No. 1 recruit and all. And given that yes, he’s a Manning, man.

Which way might he be leaning? Well, we don’t really know, but the Internet sure has been abuzz about Georgia. Perhaps because of comments he made to on3 about the school.

“Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to,” Manning recently said. “I love coach Kirby (Smart) and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach. Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows: they had 15 players drafted.”

Georgia? Alabama? Texas? They’re all about to get their shot, live, in person and on campus.