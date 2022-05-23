Arby’s Wagyu Burger Reviews Are Mixed With Some Customers Rating It An A+

The new Arby’s Wagyu burger reviews are in as fast-food customers are finally wrapping their mouths around the 6.4 ounce single patty that includes 52% American Wagyu and 48% ground beef.

The patty also comes with a slice of American cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special Arby’s burger sauce. It’ll cost extra for bacon and ranch for a whole different experience with the chain’s first-ever burger offering.

Yahoo Finance food reporter Alexandra Canal said Monday “this is really good” as she consumed her first bite of the new burger that will be available until the end of July.



Others said the burger “looked great” out of the wrapper while others complained of the burger being “a little on the tough side.”

In its promotional material, Arby’s said it spent “over two years” researching and developing this burger and proclaimed “Overdone burgers are over and done.”

The overall sentiment in the early house of the Arby’s burger is that this one is pretty good and should have a solid run until the end of July when the roast beef fast-food giant goes back to its typical business model.

TWITTER I HAVE GONE AND MADE THE POOR DECISIONS SO YOU DON'T HAVE TO! The new Arby's Wagyu Burger is……. Ok. Not great. Not the worst. Goes well with their bacon and ranch at least. 6/10 or so — Randi Parker (@MishenNikara) May 23, 2022

.@alliecanal8193 taste tests Arby’s new ‘Wagyu Steakhouse Burger’: “This is really good.” pic.twitter.com/qNGfOb5w0P — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) May 23, 2022

Tried Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger It was a little on the tough side. — Chris Schultz (@theraggedyman) May 23, 2022

A new @Arbys burger was announced today and of course I ran right out to get one. I'm not even lying – this is hands down the best fast food burger that I've ever had. This is one of the best burgers I've had, period. It even looks great out of the wrapper. pic.twitter.com/WqTVdJb03c — Timothy James (@geekitarian) May 23, 2022

Hey @Arbys that new "wagyu burger" is 100% wack. Tastes gamy and freezer-burnt, definitely not like an $11.43-with-fries-and-soda value. pic.twitter.com/b2k8rJKtKs — Jim Salter (@jrssnet) May 23, 2022

Arby’s doing BURGERS?! They just pulled a 2014 Seth Rollins and SOLD OUT! But in all seriousness it’s actually pretty good. pic.twitter.com/pRkPVFki4l — Mikey @ Getting my Happiness (@MikeyShiota) May 23, 2022

Just had Arby’s Wagyu burger. Very good. Time for shower. — Lou C. Furr (@khal_brovo) May 23, 2022

Arby's new wagyu steakhouse burger is more "impressive" when you remember there's no griddle back there. pic.twitter.com/dKpD0M3rHL — Seoul Patch (서울팻치) (@DLohRidah) May 23, 2022

#Aspire2b wow @Arbys rolled out a burger!!! But not just any burger, wagyu!!! Are you kidding me 🙂 pic.twitter.com/8XdaVCmLhp — Aspire2BHospitality (@Aspire2BHosp) May 23, 2022

Well I had to try it… @Arbys launched a burger and it's with wagyu beef! I do have to say for a fast food burger it's legit. Would definitely order again! I got the Bacon Ranch Waygu Steakhouse burger…. pic.twitter.com/1dHSt5yKIo — Raystlin (@RaystlinGaming) May 23, 2022

than two years working on it. Arby's says the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger is 50-percent bigger than McDonald's Quarter Pounder, weighing 6.4 ounces before it hits the grill, and comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, red onion and a special sauce.#Arbys#ArbysBurger — Dre Lockhart  (@TheRealDreShow) May 23, 2022