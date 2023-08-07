Aqib Talib’s Brother Sentenced To 37 Years in Jail After Murdering Youth Football Coach

Videos by OutKick

Yaqub Talib is heading to jail for a long time.

Talib, brother to former NFL CB Aqib Talib, was formally sentenced to 37 years in prison after killing a youth football during an argument in Aug. 2022. He accepted a plea deal in Dallas County, TX., on Monday.

Cornerback Aqib Talib of the Los Angeles Rams. (Photo by Katharine Lotze/Getty Images)

During a youth football game, with one side coached by the Talib brothers, an argument broke out over a call, leading to Yaqub pulling his firearm on the opposing team’s coach, Michael Hickmon.

Yaqub Talib pled guilty to murder in July, previously reported by OutKick’s Amber Harding. He turned himself into authorities days after the incident.

Aqib Talib has not spoken out regarding the situation. His attorney delivered a statement expressing his condolences for the loss of Hickmon.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” the statement read, “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib was accused of starting the fatal incident.

Michael Hickmon’s widow, Kenyetta, delivered a statement expressing the impact of Yaqub’s senseless murder of the youth coach.

“You killed innocence,” Hickmon’s wife said. “You killed souls, hopes, dreams, of not just my kids but of the 30 or 40 other kids who were there. Who does that? How did you think that was right?”