Aqib Talib Announces He’s Done With Amazon Role A Week After Youth Football Game Shooting

Former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib announced on Sunday that he is stepping away from his broadcasting role with Amazon, a week after news broke on Talib’s connection to the fatal shooting of youth football coach Mike Hickmon.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the 12-year player is stepping away from his agreement to join Amazon’s Thursday Night Football panel “to spend time with his family.”
Rapoport tweeted: “Just spoke to Aqib Talib. In light of the recent tragedy, he is going to step aside from his broadcasting duties at Amazon to spend time with his family.”
AQIB TALIB ACCUSED OF STARTING FIGHT THAT LED TO FATAL SHOOTING
On Aug. 13, a shooting at Lancaster Community Park in Texas resulted in a murder charge assigned to Talib’s older brother, Yaqub Talib, who shot Coach Hickmon after an altercation with officials at a youth football game. Yaqub turned himself in to authorities the following day.
WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS SOUNDS OF GUNSHOTS THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING
As relayed by OutKick’s Mark Harris, Aqib has been eyed as a potential instigator in the shooting after reportedly running across the field and getting in a referee’s face, according to the testimony from the opposing team’s head coach.
Amazon brought on former NBC broadcaster Al Michaels to lead TNF‘s play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit joining as an in-game analyst.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
