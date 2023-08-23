April Hutchinson Tells Riley Gaines Of The Hardships Females Face When Competing Against Men

Videos by OutKick

Biological female Canadian powerlifter April Hutchinson clearly remembers the first time she found out that biological male Canadian powerlifter Anne Andres — a 40-year-old who set a new women’s world record last week.

In a sitdown interview with Riley Gaines of OutKick’s newest show “Gaines for Girls,” Hutchinson recalled how she was in disbelief over what was happening to her sport.

“I found out that Anne was male — I think it was back in 2021,” Hutchinson told Gaines. “I had no idea. We were chatting about [Laurel] Hubbard, the weightlifter who went to the Olympics, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s totally unfair’ and Anne was like, ‘Well, I’m a male, did you know that?'”

“I said I had no idea. Didn’t know. He kept on referring to himself as a she-boy and I was like I don’t know what a she-boy is. I said to Ann, that’s completely unfair and said, ‘Do you plan to go to nationals?'”

At a recent event, Anne Andres didn’t just dominate the Canadian Powerlifting Union’s 2023 Western Canadian Championship Female Masters Unequipped category, the biological male left the biological females demoralized with a total weight lifted — squat, bench and deadlift — of 597.5 kilograms.

The nearest competitor, SuJan Gill, had a final weight of 387.5 kilograms.

“I think the total was 462 pounds, he has the second-highest deadlift in powerlifting history, beating out champions that have been working 10 years or more for that record. Those records will never be broken by a woman,” Hutchinson said during a Fox News interview while reacting to the, eh, accomplishment.

During that 2021 interaction with Andres, Hutchinson says she remembers asking how far the biological male intended to take things. “Are you just doing this at a local level,” Hutchinson asked.

At the time, Anne Andres said the goal was to compete in the world championships.

” I said that’s just nuts and I won’t shut up about that. Mark my words, I will not shut up about that,” Hutchinson said of her interaction at the time with Andres, who then blocked and deleted Hutchinson on social media.

“Fast-forward to 2022, I was supposed to compete against Ann at the nationals. The day of the competition, the referees were like, ‘Are you going to show up, April, where are you?'”

“I just texted them and said I refuse to show up if there’s a biological man in the competition.”

Meanwhile, Andres shows no sign of stopping the rampage on women’s powerlifting records. In a rambling Instagram post where Andres is allegedly interacting with someone who has a problem with a biological male dominating women’s sports, the biological male went on a rant about how the biological females were fine with getting their asses kicked.

“And maybe, just maybe, MAYBE, you need to talk to my competitors,” Andres wrote. “Nobody else does except me. They want me there. I asked their permission. The blatant ‘I’m not attacking you but I am attacking you’ is sickening.”

“I’ve asked Brit, Mac, SuJan, Michelle, and the international masters lifters for their permission. I don’t have to. But I have. And you know what they did? The actual women I am ‘stealing records from’?”

There you have it. Canadian powerlifting sounds like a real gem.

You go, Queen.