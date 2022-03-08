Apple, MLB To Offer Marquee ‘Friday Night Baseball’ Games

Videos by OutKick

Apple and the MLB announced Tuesday that fans will have a new way to watch Friday night games when the regular season begins.

“Friday Night Baseball,” a weekly doubleheader with live pre- and postgame shows will be available to fans in eight countries exclusively on Apple TV+. Apple TV+ will also show marquee games on Friday nights and will be free from local broadcast restrictions.

Fans can tune in to two games on Friday nights during the regular season, available only on Apple TV+. Photo courtesy of Apple Newsroom.

Fans in the U.S. will be able to watch “MLB Big Inning,” a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season, the news release states.

Fans in both the U.S. and Canada will have access to a new 24/7 livestream with MLB game replays, news and analysis, highlights, classic games, on-demand programming, highlights, and MLB-themed original content.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” said Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

While there is no set date for the season to begin, the MLB lockout is an ongoing work stoppage caused by the expiration of the previous MLB collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 2. It has already led to canceled games last week and more announced this week.

“Apple is the ideal partner to bring ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to fans around the world,” said Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer. “Following milestones like the launch of At Bat on day one of the App Store in 2008 to the integration of Apple technology in ballparks across the country, this robust new game package is the perfect next collaboration in our long history of offering quality and innovative content to our fans.”

Garden said that with national availability and international reach, MLB on Apple TV+ offers an “exciting new platform to fans that allows a wider audience to connect with the game.”

Apple said that “Friday Night Baseball” will be available on Apple TV+ and, for a limited time, without the need for a subscription.

Apple TV+ can be found on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and on tv.apple.com, along with select smart TVs, gaming consoles, and cable set-top boxes.

