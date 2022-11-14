Apple From The Tree: Carmelo Anthony’s Son Receives Offer From Syracuse

Syracuse University certainly hasn’t forgotten the role Carmelo Anthony played in their 2003 National Championship. Now, they’re hoping his kid can bring them another one.

Anthony’s 15-year-old son Kiyan announced that he had been extended an offer to join the Orange once he wraps up his high school career in 2025.

Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE🍊🍊 pic.twitter.com/uBMq5Kwdv7 — Kiyan Anthony (@kiyananthony) November 13, 2022

The 6-foot-5 point guard is currently playing at Christ the King High School in New York and has been getting a lot of attention. Perhaps even more than the average 6-foot-5 15-year-old.

Anthony is a 4-star recruit who also has offers to mull over from Memphis, Manhattan, George Mason, and Bryant.

Kiyan’s old man played one year at Syracuse under legendary head coach Jim Boeheim, before splitting for the greener — as in money — pastures of the NBA.

Carmelo made his time in upstate New York worth it though as he helped the team to a National Championship in 2003 helping the Orangemen top the Kansas Jayhawks 81-78.

Kiyan Anthony isn’t the only top recruit with a big-name dad who entered the NBA back in 2003. Bronny James — the son of LeBron James — is trying to pick a school at the moment too. He has lots of offers to choose from including Oregon, Ohio State, Kentucky, Memphis, and Michigan

