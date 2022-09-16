Appalachian State Reportedly Using An Absurd Plan To Keep Players Focused

Appalachian State coaches reportedly have an unbelievable plan to keep players focused ahead of the game against Troy.

The Mountaineers are coming off a monster upset win against Texas A&M, and the program has been rewarded with a ton of national attention and College GameDay visiting campus Saturday.

How are the coaches making sure nobody loses their focus? The staff has placed mouse traps all over the place so players know to not “take the cheese,” according to a 93.3 The Planet host.

App State football staff have placed small wooden mouse traps all over their football building this week to drive home a point to their players, “don’t take the cheese”. In other words: stay focused and don’t let the attention and the accolades bite you. — the D (@DieselOnRadio) September 16, 2022

Why is this necessary for Appalachian State?

It’s hard to believe this is real, but here we are. How are mouse traps going to keep everyone focused?

These are young men we’re talking about. Hopefully, Appalachian State doesn’t have a roster full of young children easily impressed by gimmicks and tricks.

App. State has a bold motivation plan. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

As Doug Gottlieb pointed out on Twitter in response to the story, this is an old idea from Bill Parcells, but I’m not sure that makes it really any better.

Someone needs to tell @Outkick this is an old Bill Parcells idea https://t.co/41IsyRpRjm — Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) September 16, 2022

If Appalachian State needs extra motivation against Troy, head coach Shawn Clark might want to find some new players because they’re in it for all the wrong reasons. If you’re not motivated after knocking off a top 10 team, I don’t know what to tell you.

Finally, imagine if one of these traps is set and a player accidentally breaks a toe because they stepped in it while walking around the facility. How much money would you pay to be in the room to watch the coaches explain that to the AD? I think we’d all pay a lot.

We’ll see how it all shakes out for App. State Saturday against Troy. For the sake of the coaches who came up with this plan, they better win.