Troy Sorority Girls Have Their Hearts Ripped Out By App State’s Insane Hail Mary, Reaction Is Truly Priceless

Saturday was an epic day in Boone, North Carolina but the same cannot be said for those in Troy, Alabama. The Trojans had their hearts ripped out at the final seccond.

App State, after beating Texas A&M on the road, earned the opportunity to host College GameDay for the first time ever. It was absolute scenes as students camped out overnight and thousands welcomed Lee Corso and company to their city.

If the morning wasn’t memorable enough, the game itself was magic. More specifically, Mountain Magic.

After falling behind late in the fourth quarter, the Mountaineers found themselves down by two with two seconds left. They had the ball at their own 47-yard-line and it looked like it was over with.

App State didn’t appear to stand a chance, but mayhem ensued.

Quarterback Chase Brice took the snap and chucked up a Hail Mary. The pass fell short of the goal line, was tipped, and then landed in the out-stretched arms of his receiver, who took it in for the game-winning touchdown.

As soon as the touchdown was scored, the fans rushed onto the field. It was epic.

Although there were a few App State fans who didn’t fare well in the chaos, and one got clobbered by an opposing player, it was nothing but good vibes for the Mountaineers. On the flip side, it was nothing but bad vibes for the Trojans.

Just two seconds from the upset win to ruin an unbelievable day, they lost. Meanwhile, the fans back in Alabama who did not make the trip were left in shambles.

One group of sorority girls summed up all of the emotions. After pulling out the camera to presumably record the reaction to the win, things quickly went in the other direct.

Troy sorority girls reacting to App State’s Hail Mary is priceless, take a look:

Troy sorority girls when they think they beat App State pic.twitter.com/CHZdwprWnH — Girls On Gameday (@GirlsOnGameday) September 18, 2022

Of the girls in the video, the girl in the pink is the highlight. She is all of us on game day. The girl in the blue on the left who falls to the couch is also fantastic. As is the “OH MY GAWD!” from the videographer. What a hilarious moment to capture on camera!