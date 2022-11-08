AOC Apologizes For Not Having Gender Pronouns In Bio

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) is sorry. AOC has deep regret for somehow excluding gender pronouns in their bio on Instagram.

AOC issued a public apology in a video on Tuesday (Election Day) after a follower asked them to explain the exclusion.

“I’m sorry about that,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “They used to be on there. Let me go in and check and see if I can add them.”

Still stunned that the bio lacked the proper social requirements, AOC apologized once more with an explanation:

“Sorry about that. They used to be there. I guess they fell off, but I’ll put them on right now.”

AOC apologizes for not having pronouns in her Instagram bio pic.twitter.com/ZUPnZ8ot2E — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 8, 2022

Objectively, that’s a real lack of awareness for AOC to allow such a pivotal message to “fall out” of an online social media description. The omission left followers in the dark on how to properly address the congress person, unbeknownst how they identifies.

By the way, it’s a rough look for the IG followers who had been referring to AOC as “Slay Queen.” How did they know AOC was a queen?

Luckily, Ocasio-Cortez inserted her — we can now address her as a she/her — gender pronouns into her bio properly upon realizing her naughty blunder:

AOC adds gender pronouns to her Instagram bio.

Personally, gender pronouns are not enough for me. It remains concerning that social media users no longer identify with their vaccination status. Losing both the mask emoji and the “vaxxed/boosted” representation is anti-science and MAGA.

Also, does AOC not #StandWithUkraine? How can we know for certain she doesn’t stand with Vlad Putin unless she tells us?

How do we know she does not support racism toward minorities without disclosing herself as an anti-racist? Did sports reporter Holly Rowe not stabilize the anti-racist in the bio movement adequately enough?

Does Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even support #BLM?

Not declaring your pronouns, your stance on racism, your distaste for Putin, and your vaccination status is grossly offensive.

Even with the swift addition of the pronouns, AOC checks off only the one box.