Anya Taylor-Joy goes viral with bath photo.

Anya Taylor-Joy spent her weekend going viral on Instagram.

The star actress is known for dropping hit movies, and she’s now pivoting to also dropping some viral content online.

Seeing as how she has 10 million followers, she clearly knows what she’s doing. You don’t get that kind of following if you’re not capable of putting up content the fans want to see.

Anya Taylor-Joy goes viral with Instagram bath photo. She has 10 million followers on Instagram. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Well, that’s what the “Last Night in Soho” actress did Sunday when she shared a photo of herself in a bubble bath.

The edgy post has more than 775,000 likes in less than a day. Those are hall of fame numbers.

Anya Taylor-Joy might not drop edgy content on a regular basis on Instagram, but clearly, she doesn’t lack the necessary skills.

She’s one of the most popular actresses in all of Hollywood right now. She starred in “Last Night in Soho,” “Amsterdam,” “The Menu,” “The Northman,” and several other major films.

“Last Night in Soho” is criminally underrated. It flew under the radar in a big way in 2021, but is absolutely worth watching.

Now, she’s out there on Instagram lighting up the web with a photo of herself taking a bubble bath, and it obviously went over well with her 10 million followers.

Again, this isn’t really standard for Anya Taylor-Joy, but if you have 10 million followers, you might as well drop content that’s going to go viral.

Anya Taylor-Joy shares bath photo on Instagram. The post immediately went viral. (Photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Whether it’s rare or not, the popular actress sent a reminder she can throw heat online. When will she do it again? That remains to be seen, but she put Instagram on notice.