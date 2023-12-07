Antonio Pierce Thanks First Responders, Says Raiders Engaged In Team Prayer For Victims Of UNLV Shooting

Videos by OutKick

A tragic shooting occurred on the campus of UNLV on Wednesday. For many celebrities, that meant time to jump on the soapbox and talk about gun control or other left-wing talking points that don’t address the root causes of the problem. For Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce, it meant time to thank those who risked their lives and prayers for the victims.

Unfortunately, these types of events become political almost immediately. Democratic politicians use them to call for gun control and their athlete and Hollywood supporters quickly follow suit.

NBA star LeBron James, a long-standing Democratic puppet, immediately delved into those talking points hours after the shooting.

However, Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce took a different approach.

Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce, thanked the first responders in the UNLV shooting and held a team prayer for the victims. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“First and foremost, our hearts go out to UNLV, Las Vegas, the greater Nevada community and also to the first responders who put their lives on the line to make sure everyone comes out safe,” Pierce said.

“Obviously, we’ll say a prayer this morning in the team meeting.”

Coach Pierce shares his thoughts on the tragedy that occurred at UNLV — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) December 7, 2023

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce remembers what’s important in the aftermath of the UNLV shooting

Mentioning the first responders who literally went into an active shooting situation and eliminated a threat is a welcome breath of fresh air. We must not forget about those people who potentially saved more lives from being lost.

Then, talking about having the team engage in prayer for the victims as the NFL continues to try and push faith out of football.

Left wingers will call LeBron James “brave” for parroting talking points that don’t lead to any positive outcomes.

Meanwhile, most won’t even talk about Pierce and his comments. Thanking the police and praying? That’s not what you’re supposed to do after a mass shooting!

We have to talk about guns and white supremacy!

The real bravery came from those who risked their lives to take out a deranged shooter.

Kudos to Antonio Pierce for recognizing that.