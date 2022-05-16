Antonio Brown Wants To Retire A Steeler

Antonio Brown wants to retire a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and after everything that’s gone on the past six months, we’d be shocked if it happens. Not that he didn’t do enough between the lines because he did — AB essentially overstayed his welcome everywhere he went. It’s all a question of if Brown frayed his football relationships to the point where they say ‘no.’

Antonio Brown wants to retire as a member of the Steelers. https://t.co/zmTlk3Vk7i — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 16, 2022

“Just wanna retire a Steeler,” the former all-pro receiver tweeted. But after his tweet, speculation flew and he’d clarify 20 minutes later it’s just to retire, not the play. It’s never that simple when it comes to Antonio Brown.

“Not Play Jus Retire so we clear,” he tweeted.

Not Play Jus Retire so we Clear — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Just wanna Retire A Steeler — AB (@AB84) May 16, 2022

Should the Steelers let AB retire as a member of the team? He played nine years under Mike Tomlin piling up 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns — all four of his Pro Bowl appearances coming in black and yellow.

Football wise, Brown did what it took to end his career on his terms, but he failed to possess a likability to ensure it would happen. It’s still possible Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin okay’s this because of what happened between the lines, though. We just know how AB tends to burn every bridge he crosses and we shouldn’t hold it against anyone on that staff to give him the middle finger on his way out.

Regardless of the ugly divorce in Pittsburgh and Tampa, we’d love to see a Hall of Fame-level football player go out in style. Ending his football career in Pittsburgh is probably how this should go, regardless of his departure.