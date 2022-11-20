Antonio Brown Randomly Trolls Derek Carr For Being Fat While Joking About Massive Bet On Raiders

Antonio Brown may or may not have placed a large wager on the Raiders. Whether he did or did not, the former NFL wide receiver used the opportunity to take a shot at Derek Carr out of absolutely nowhere.

Brown, who has not played a down of football since his bizarre mid-game exit on January 2, 2022, posted an image to Snapchat earlier this week. It was a doctored image of the Las Vegas quarterback that made him look very, very fat.

He posted it again on Twitter on Sunday morning saying that he bet $10,000 on Derek… Carb.

Betting 10k today on Derek Carb 😂 pic.twitter.com/WeOVN9ijiu — AB (@AB84) November 20, 2022

Brown going after Carr comes with zero context or history. There was not a recent beef between the two. They never even played a down of football together.

Antonio Brown and Derek Carr during the first half of the NFL preseason game on August 15, 2019.

Brown was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders in 2019. Carr had nothing but nice things to say.

“That man is awesome,” he said of Brown. “He’s a great teammate, he’s a really good friend.”

The team later released Brown after several off-field incidents before he ever took the field with the team. Carr chose not to address the incident when it happened, but when he did, it was kind.

“We love Antonio,” he said in September of 2019. “We wish him the best, but we knew with the guys we had in our locker room we already had a good football team. If he wanted to be a part of it, awesome. If he didn’t, awesome. We’re going to come out here and we still have to play a game. We wish him the best. I hope he goes off and has a great year.”

Brown even said that Carr is a “great person” later that year, though he claimed to have bought the quarterback a watch that he never wore.

He cool great person truly just wish he had more say so inregards of things but he didn’t want AB it’s a lot that comes with it ! I even bought em a Rolex wonder does he know what time it is he probably never put it on tell em send it to BRADY https://t.co/dXahnZ3LOZ — AB (@AB84) October 26, 2019

In the three years since, Antonio Brown and Derek Carr have barely interacted. Neither has spoken about the other.

And then the former decided to target the latter with no context on Snapchat and Twitter this week.

The Raiders play the Broncos at 4:04pm EST on Sunday. They are currently three-point favorites at -120 and +130 moneyline underdogs. $10 on Las Vegas and ‘Derek Carb’ to win outright would pay out $13,000.