Antonio Brown Continuously Calls Writer ‘Cracker,’ In Series Of Tweets

Antonio Brown got into it with an NFL reporter, and it’s clear that the former NFLer turned rapper is not the kind of guy who can be bothered to check bylines.

Brown was cruising around X – formerly known as “Twitter” – as he’s been known to do and stumbled across a tweet from NFL writer Dov Kleiman.

Kleiman aggregates/writes for the website BroBible and is known to tweet a lot of NFL news and video clips. Last week, he tweeted that police had been ordered to arrest Brown over unpaid child support and cited TMZ Sports in the tweet.

Report: NFL WR Antonio Brown to be arrested over unpaid child support, per @TMZ_Sports



Florida police has been ordered to arrest Antonio Brown after a judge ruled he missed yet another child support payment, per the report.



According to Miami-Dade County court documents, the… pic.twitter.com/lVLsMFCEFZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 22, 2023

Well, the Albany Empire arena football team owner didn’t care that Kleiman was simply relaying another report.

He came at Kleiman a full six days after the original tweet.

Fuvk the bitch ass reporter who ever wrote the story! you Mf don’t know shit about me ! where I came from what I been through!!! @NFL_DovKleiman where the police bro they still want me lying ahh cracker — AB (@AB84) August 28, 2023

While, once again, Kleiman didn’t write the report in question, he still tried to smooth things over with Brown by sending him a link to the original article.

Good morning Antonio, wasn’t me. It was TMZ herehttps://t.co/GnFtsxUlAq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2023

There. That should smooth things over nicely now, shouldn’t it?

Of Course That Didn’t Smooth Things Over

Unless you’re completely unfamiliar with Antonio Brown, you’ll already know an explanation wouldn’t be enough for a good ol’-fashioned hatchet-burying.

Put the truth out Cracker

My kids watching teach

Them bout jealous crackers

In media Lying 🤥

Saw u drop my name n free agent

Not in your game no bitch

I left records — AB (@AB84) August 28, 2023

I have no clue why he decided to format that response like some kind of unhinged poem, but it sure feels on-brand.

Brown was clearly incensed, as you can tell from his non-stop use of the word “cracker.” It just seems like his frustration isn’t even aimed at the right person.

However, as Awful Announcing pointed out, Brown may have gone at Kleiman for a reason. His tweet had a wider reach than TMZ Sports’ of the same report.

So, if you want to give him the benefit of the doubt, there it is.

At least he let it go after his slam poetry response to Kleiman’s clarification.

What’s that?

…

Hang on; I’m being told he did not let it go.

Cracker scared now u see they 🧢 u got the criminal complaint stop lying in my name Antonio brown a business not a name u play wit boy https://t.co/po8LrokqOA — AB (@AB84) August 28, 2023

He even shared a DM from Kleiman in which the writer simply asked why he had been singled out when the TMZ report had been widely circulated.

This all seems to be par for the course with Antonio Brown, who has been known to get into it with media members in the past.

It’s a safe bet that this won’t be the last time either.

