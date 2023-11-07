Antifa Member Shocked That Muslim Women Don’t Support Sex Changes For Kids

Videos by OutKick

If you’re looking for a story that perfectly encapsulates the sheer bizarreness of 2023, this is it.

An Antifa member at a Pro-Palestine rally was shocked when three Muslim women refused to side with him about allowing kids to take puberty blockers and undergo sex-change surgeries.

A video, posted on X by Andy Ngo, captured the wild interaction.

The masked man was arguing about “gender-affirming” care for children with conservative protester Chris Elston in London on Saturday following a massive pro-Palestinian rally. The unidentified radical argued sex-change procedures are “life-saving care” for children.

Pro-Palestine protestors flood the streets of London. (Photo by Burak Bir/Anadolu via Getty Images)

So when Elston asked him to present evidence to support his claims, the guy had nothing. Instead, he decided to recruit the help of three Muslim women to back him up.

“This guy is trying to propagate anti-LGBTQ propaganda. He is trying to tell children they are not allowed to be trans,” Antifa man said to the women.

“Yeah, they are not,” one woman responded without hesitation.

“F-ck you,” he responds to the woman, taken aback by her lack of support.

The women then began to passionately berate the masked man for his lack of understanding and acceptance of Islamic culture — where “LGBTQ is forbidden,” she said.

Elston stood back and watched in amazement of the irony transpiring in front of him.

“Worlds collide,” he commented.

You can watch the whole exchange below. Warning: the language is graphic.

Antifa guy at a Pro-Palestine rally tries to get Muslim women to back him up on sex changes for kids. Didn’t go like he planned.



Antifa: “He (@BillboardChris) is trying to tell children they are not allowed to be trans!”



Woman: “Yeah, they are not.”



pic.twitter.com/no3tamoyCs — Amber Harding Snyder (@TheAmberHarding) November 6, 2023

Antifa Supporter Clearly Didn’t Do Research Before Protest

Within the Muslim world, sentiment toward LGBTQ people may vary between societies and individuals, but it is overwhelmingly negative.

Five Islamic-ruled countries — Iran, Brunei, Saudi Arabia, Yemen and Mauritania — still have the death penalty for those caught participating in homosexual acts. And while laws surrounding gender identity are less clear, two of those countries (Saudi Arabia and Brunei) can still impose the death penalty if someone is found guilty of being transgender.

And I’m guessing this wouldn’t fly in Gaza, either.

Who wants to tell them what would happen if they actually went to Palestine and did that?pic.twitter.com/WemHYOWf6K — Joey Meugniot (@realjoeymUS) November 5, 2023

So it is interesting that Antifa and other far-left extremists have decided to rally in support of a group which condemns the lifestyle they so adamantly demand we all celebrate. Although judging by the first video above, the partnership between Muslims and Antifa doesn’t seem to be going so well.

As the pro-Palestinian women’s verbal assault intensified, they asked the man what his religion was. He refused to give them an answer.

“He doesn’t have a religion, he’s Antifa,” Elston said. “Look at this little coward wearing his mask. He doesn’t have a religion. He just wants to cause mayhem.”

What does this even mean? (Photo by SAVO PRELEVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

And Elston is exactly right. Just as this masked man could not pinpoint exactly why he thinks sex change surgeries are good for children, he also cannot explain why he’s on the streets screaming “Free Palestine.”

And if he knew anything about the Islamic religion, he wouldn’t have been so shocked to hear that those women don’t support gender transition for kiddos. Or anyone, for that matter.

The fool is just following the only rule he knows: White, conservative Christians and Jewish people are the oppressors, everyone else is the victim — no matter what.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.