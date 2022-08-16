Anthony Rizzo Loses Cool Over Ump’s Insane Call

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo went bats**t crazy after an inside slider from Tampa Bay’s Ryan Yarbrough hit him on the thigh, and the ump kept him at home.
Rather than proceeding to first, home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn kept Rizzo in the batter’s box, claiming Rizzo did not try to evade the pitch.
Rizzo eventually struck out and was visibly pissed by what he believed was an error from Reyburn.
WATCH:
New York (72-44) was shut out for the second straight day, losing 4-0, to the Rays on Monday.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
