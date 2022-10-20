Anthony Richardson Signs New NIL Deal With a Very Fitting Company

The Florida Gators haven’t had the best start to the 2022 season under first year head coach Billy Napier, despite an early season upset victory over Utah.

Starting quarterback Anthony Richardson also hasn’t had the best year, with just six touchdowns to go with seven interceptions and a middling QBR.

But that didn’t deter him from signing a NIL deal with one of the sports world’s most important companies that also has a Florida connection.

According to On3 Sports, Anthony Richardson signed a deal with Gatorade, which famously was developed by scientists at the Florida College of Medicine to help the Gators football team.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. (Getty Images)

Attorney Darren Heitner brought the two together, saying “It brings me great joy to have brought together two of my clients, Gatorade and Anthony Richardson, to work together in promoting the iconic Gatorade brand. The sky is the limit for Anthony, and I look forward to continuing to assist him off the field.”

The deal will include Anthony Richardson promoting the SEC-Gatorade joint “Game Day Challenge,” where fans can enter to win a SEC Championship game.

It’s a deal that makes sense for both parties, with Gatorade returning to their roots with a signature Florida athlete, and Richardson getting involved with a signature company.

Now the next step is for the Gators to live up to the hype on the field and improve on their 1-3 record in the conference.