Anthony Richardson was the most polarizing prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. He didn’t find a ton of success at Florida, but he has all of the intangibles.

At 6-foot-4, 232 pounds, Richardson is a freak athlete. His combine performance was unlike any quarterback in the history of the sport and it led him to skyrocket up draft boards into the conversation for the first overall pick.

Ultimately, Richardson was selected fourth overall by the Colts. There are a lot of question marks at the quarterback position in Indianapolis, which could lead the unseasoned rookie to be thrust into the starting role come Week 1— even if he isn’t ready.

All of that will be figured out during camp next month.

In the meantime, Anthony Richardson is cross-training at his local gym.

He hit the hardwood to run fives against a group of unsuspecting hoopers and dunked all over everyone. James Boyd of The Athletic was also in attendance, by pure coincidence, and documented the dominance.

Richardson needed just one dribble and four steps to cover half court, even with someone trying to pick his pocket, and threw down. Indianapolis probably didn’t love to see their potential franchise quarterback land as uncomfortably as he did, but it all worked out okay.

Pulled up for a hoop session today and apparently #Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson had the same idea. No stopping him in transition! 😂



Lol I matched up with him a couple times, once on a fast break. I stopped and shot the 3 because I know he would’ve Lebron-ed my layup! 💀 pic.twitter.com/5NwzZqpeHb — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 11, 2023

This whole basketball thing isn’t new to Richardson. The 21-year-old played varsity basketball in high school and averaged double-figure scoring as a junior.

His former Gators teammate Gervon Dexter, who played AAU with Richardson growing up, said that he genuinely believes that the quarterback could win the NBA Dunk Contest. He’s just like that.

Florida DL Gervon Dexter said he and QB Anthony Richardson played AAU basketball together. Gervon said he played power forward, but Richardson could have played any spot 1-5. Also raved about Richardson’s athleticism saying AR could’ve won the slam dunk contest this year pic.twitter.com/eUf7GaEYzj — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) March 1, 2023

Considering that Richardson dunked from the free throw line last September, Dexter might be onto something!

Florida QB Anthony Richardson dunking from the free throw line😳 pic.twitter.com/ofowAFP4yX — Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) September 17, 2022

Indianapolis is in desperate need of an answer at quarterback. Richardson may or may not be the solution.

If not, and he fails out of the NFL, the cannon-armed, insanely-athletic signal-caller might have a future on the basketball court. Imagine what he could have been if he didn’t focus on football!