Anthony Rendon, Who Rarely Plays Anyway, Wants Shorter Baseball Seasons

Congratulations to Anthony Rendon, who perfectly set himself up for the Internet to rip him to shreds.

The Los Angeles Angels third baseman was asked on The Jack Vita Show what change he would make in baseball. And his response was laughable.

“We got to shorten the season, man,” Rendon said. “There’s too many dang games — 162 games in 185 days or whatever it is. Man. No. We gotta shorten this bad boy up. Let’s go.”

Anthony Rendon reportedly hates baseball. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Oh boy.

The guy who never plays anyway would like to play less.

Since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels in 2020, Rendon hasn’t played 60 games in any season. In his four years with Anaheim, he’s made appearances in 200 games total.

The irony was certainly not lost on his former teammate, Jonathan Papelbon.

“Played with Rendon and literally hates baseball,” Papelbon posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Yeah it’s long isn’t that what you signed up for??? Just tell the team you want to play half the season and give back half your salary!!!!!”

I can definitely confirm Carrabis here…

Played with Rendon and literally hates baseball. Yeah it’s long isn’t that what you signed up for??? Just tell the team you want to play half the season and give back half your salary!!!!! https://t.co/OFb2ZnlV1y — Jonathan Papelbon (@TheRealJPap58) January 21, 2024

Seems fair.

Now, in Rendon’s defense, his absence hasn’t been entirely his fault.

Injuries have played a huge role in keeping Rendon out of the lineup — most recently a fractured left tibia. He also dealt with groin and wrist issues last season, in addition to various knee, oblique and hip problems during his Angels career.

But there was also that time he got suspended for grabbing an opposing fan by the shirt, taking a swipe at him and calling him a motherf-cker.

Nice guy.

But hey, $38 million a year for roughly 50 days’ work? It’s a good gig if you can get it.

