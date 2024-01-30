Anthony Edwards Couldn’t Believe NBA’s ‘Bad’ Officiating Against OKC: Playing ‘8-on-5’

Videos by OutKick

A Minnesota Timberwolves star firmly believed that the refs kept the game close for the Oklahoma City Thunder during their matchup Monday night. Rising NBA star Anthony Edwards criticized the league officials’ work after their win against the Thunder, playing in OKC.

Edwards wanted more whistles as the officiating crew looked the other way.

Near the end of the fourth quarter, Edwards started bickering with officials. He felt as if Thunder players got away with blatant contact on several of Edwards’ drives to the basket.

Anthony Edwards scores 27 in the win vs OKC and becomes the third-youngest player in NBA history to score 6,000 points. LeBron and KD are the other 2.



pic.twitter.com/MVFwL9Sm7K https://t.co/fFJqx8qe8M — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 30, 2024

Escaping OKC with a narrow win, 107-101 against the Thunder had Ant fired up.

Edwards — Minnesota’s skilled young guard and former No. 1 overall pick — sounded stupefied by the lack of foul calls on OKC. He said the team felt like they played “8-on-5” against the Thunder.

Edwards delivered PG and R-rated critiques of the officials after the game ended.

I'm glad Anthony Edwards is talking about the NBA refs like this pic.twitter.com/WgfmxMRS1L — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 30, 2024

“I don’t know. I don’t know, and I’ll take the fine because the refs gave us no calls tonight,” Edwards said in a postgame interview.

“We had to play through every bump, every grab. I don’t know how we won tonight. Big shout-out to my teams and coaches for sure.”

He later added, “The refs was bad tonight. Yeah, they was terrible. We was playing 8-on-5.”

The R-rated version sounded like, “Cheating a** refs!”

“Cheating ass refs.”



– Anthony Edwards



pic.twitter.com/UiiOS2TdjS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 30, 2024

Atop the Western Conference at 33-13 coming into the game, Minnesota faces stiff competition and narrowly edges the Denver Nuggets in second (33-15) and OKC (32-15) in third.

Edwards said he won’t mind a fine for his blunt thoughts, which is easier said than done once Joe Dumars and the NBA brain trust come a-knockin’ with an outstanding balance to pay.

Nearing the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 8), Minnesota searches for another three-and-D wing player to fortify their shooting and size in an extremely vertical Western Conference. Minnesota’s sudden turn to Western Conference contenders this season feels like their first shot at relevance since Kevin Garnett left them in the mid-aughts.

The Timberwolves sit at No. 1 (34-13) in the Western Conference, facing plenty of season left to defend their top spot.