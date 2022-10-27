Andrew Wiggins Sheds Light On Draymond Green – Jordan Poole Relationship

While weeks have passed and the NBA regular season has gotten underway since Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole at practice, that sort of thing can linger in a locker room. Andrew Wiggins witnessed the incident firsthand and recently shared an update about the situation.

Draymond Green punched teammate Jordan Poole during practice on Oct. 5. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Wiggins, who is close friends with Poole, spoke with NBA.com, and Green knocking out Poole was a topic of conversation. The 27-year-old shared his side of the story, revealing his reaction was to simply be there for his buddy.

“Be there for him (Poole), make sure he’s good, and let them handle it,” Wiggins said when asked how he responded after the punch.

“They’re grown men. Only they will know when they’re ready to squash everything. They might have already. I see them talking and stuff like that. We’re all here, and our main goal is to win a championship. All I can do is be there to support those guys.”

Green was issued a fine for punching Poole but was not suspended by the Warriors or the NBA.

The Warriors are off to a 2-2 start this season and are coming off of an embarrassing 29-point loss to the Suns in a game where Klay Thompson was ejected for the first time in his career.

As long as key pieces can stay healthy, Golden State will undoubtedly be a contender yet again this season, even after the drama that came from Green’s vicious punch.