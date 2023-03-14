Another Hollywood Actor Wants an End to COVID Restrictions

Videos by OutKick

In an important twist, several Hollywood actors have started speaking out in efforts to end pointless COVID restrictions.

Even as the vast majority of society has thankfully returned to normal, film productions are one of the few remaining areas of society where COVID mandates are still in effect.

Most actors have tolerated or even encouraged such policies. That’s unsurprising, given their political beliefs and refusal to accept information that contradicts the media or their preferred “experts.”

But thankfully, a few are finally speaking out in an attempt to end the remarkably useless COVID policies.

Fran Drescher has spoken out forcefully against ending vaccine mandates. Woody Harrelson spoke out against mandates, with the support of actor Tim Robbins.

Now they’re joined by another prominent voice, actress Tilda Swinton.

Swinton appears in the Guillermo Del Toro film “Pinocchio,” as well as “Avengers” and “Doctor Strange” movies.

When discussing an upcoming project at SXSW, Swinton spoke out forcefully against mask wearing.

“I’m actually just about to start shooting a picture in Ireland. And I was told, full disclosure, and I’m sure this is being recorded – people in Ireland might hear it – to wear a mask at all times,” she said.

“And I’m not wearing a mask because I’m super healthy and I’ve had COVID so many times and I’m so full of antibodies,” Swinton continued.

AUSTIN, TEXAS – MARCH 13: Tilda Swinton attends the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 13, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Saucedo/Getty Images for SXSW)

Swinton also expressed her happiness at seeing normal human faces. “But it’s very nice to see your faces unmasked,” she said.

The fact that film productions are still requiring masks is entirely indefensible.

Observational data has confirmed masks don’t work, and recent high quality evidence reviews have also shown masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of COVID.

READ: NEW STUDY CONFIRMS THAT MASKS LIKELY DON’T WORK TO STOP COVID

But Hollywood’s refusal to accept the evidence is unsurprising, given the industry’s political ideology.

While there has been some progress on the left in accepting reality, many still inaccurately believe what they’ve been told by major media outlets and experts like Dr. Fauci.

There’s an entirely justifiable argument to be made that actors brought this on themselves. They’ve contributed to an industry that’s overrun by left wing politics and virtue signaling.

But it’s still valuable for prominent individuals to speak out against endless masking. Not just because of how it’ll impact film sets, but because it contributes to the broader cultural discussion.

The more people accept COVID mandates are useless, the better.

READ: BILL SIMMONS QUESTIONS COVID MANDATES, BOOSTERS: ‘I DON’T KNOW IF I WOULD DO IT THE NEXT TIME’

Hopefully many more feel emboldened by Drescher, Harrelson, Swinton, and Robbins and join the call to end these pointless policies.