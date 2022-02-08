Another Golic Is Leaving ESPN

Videos by OutKick

ESPN radio host, television personality and analyst Mike Golic Jr. is leaving the sports network.

The former NFL offensive guard announced his “life update” on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, expressing his gratitude for the last 6.5 years.

“life update” tweet: yesterday was officially my last day at ESPN. it was 6.5 years of my professional life, but really it’s been all I’ve ever known. simply put, ESPN changed my life in ways I will never be able to properly express my gratitude for. — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 8, 2022

I’m not gonna ramble so I’ll just say this. Thank you. Thanks to ESPN, my coworkers, my bosses, anyone who ever listened to or watched anything I did (sorry @dionnewarwick). You guys all rock and I love you. We’ll get to what comes next later. ❤️ — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) February 8, 2022

The news, first reported by the New York Post, comes after Barrett Sports Media released an ESPN memo stating that Golic Jr. is no longer part of the network’s daily radio lineup.

“We would like to inform you that as of Tuesday, February 8, 2022 Mike Golic, Jr. will no longer be a part of the ESPN Radio Network lineup,” Barrett Sports Media wrote. “In the interim, our 3-7P ET timeslot will become ‘ESPN Radio Afternoons’, with host Chris Canty joined by an ensemble of co-hosts. A formal announcement regarding our plans for this timeslot moving forward will be announced soon.”

Golic Jr. had been hosting a drive-time show with Chris Canty.

His departure comes about a year and a half after his father departed the company, following a two-decade run in morning drive for ESPN Radio.

The Post reports that ESPN did make an offer to Golic Jr., but he decided to leave.

Although it’s unknown at this time where he will end up, The Post reports that one destination that makes sense could be Dan Le Batard and John Skipper’s Meadowlark Media, where Golic Sr. contributes to various podcasts.

