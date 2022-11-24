Another Bowl Season Approaches And Another Year With 5-7 Teams Playing In Bowl Games

We can all agree that 41 bowl games are probably way too many. That doesn’t mean they are going away. As long as the games get viewers and sponsors – which they do – the number of bowl games is not going to decrease.

College Football: Current Bowl Projections pic.twitter.com/djGWPXJtA9 — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) November 21, 2022

The fight for the Top 4 rages on, but it’s not the top of the college football hierarchy we’re worried about.

We have 76 teams with 6 or more wins as we head into the last full weekend of college football. That leaves 6 bowl spots up for grabs.

14 teams in the Division 1 football bowl subdivision (FBS) sit on 5 wins and need a win in the final game of the season to qualify for a bowl. Tuesday, the MAC added the latest 6-win team when 6-6 Miami (OH) beat 5-7 Ball State.

This is where it gets dicey. Of the remaining 14 teams, only 3 are favored.

Bowl Eligible Teams By Conference

ACC

Dabo Sweeney and Clemson lead the charge of the ACC into Bowl Season. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The ACC has 9 teams qualified for bowl season. There are two more ACC teams that sit at 5-6 and both have difficult match-ups heading into their last game.

Georgia Tech looks for their 6th win on the road at #1 Georgia, who’s 11-0. They’re 36.5-point underdogs according to FANDUEL.

Miami looks for their 6th win and host 7-4 Pittsburgh. Miami is 6.5-point underdogs.

BIG 10

Nebraska bowl game shirts are back!!!! pic.twitter.com/LEM6OUp5fQ — Nebraska Hawks Nest (@nehawksnest) November 17, 2022

Michigan and Ohio State are most likely playing for a spot in the semifinals. 9 total Big 10 teams are qualified for bowl season.

Michigan St. looks for their 6th win on the road at #11 Penn State. They are 18.5-point underdogs.

Conference USA

4 Conference USA teams have qualified for bowl season. 4 more teams sit at 5-6 and hold out hopes for the postseason.

Florida Atlantic hosts Western Kentucky looking for its 6th win. FAU are 7.5-point underdogs.

Rice goes for win 6 traveling to North Texas. Rice is getting 13.5-points.

UTEP will try for win #6 at first place UTSA. They are 17.5-point underdogs.

FBS Independents

Notre Dame, Liberty, UCONN and BYU have all qualified.

ARMY is 4-6 and has two games remaining against UMass and Navy. They must win both to get to bowl season. Army is favored by 18.5 over UMass.

MAC

5 MAC teams are bowl eligible after Miami beat Ball State.

Buffalo sits at 5-5 and only have one game left. Their game with Akron last week was cancelled because of all the snow in Buffalo. They host Kent State this week and will be favored by 3.5.

SEC

Texas A&M is the only team in the entire SEC without a chance to reach a bowl game this year.



So much for having the greatest recruiting class of all time. — CFBLIVE247 (@CFBLive247_) November 20, 2022

10 SEC teams are bowl eligible so far. 3 more teams can get to 6 wins. But the problem is, all will be underdogs in their remaining games.

Missouri hosts Arkansas on Friday looking for win #6. They are 3-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt’s upset of Florida gives them a shot at a sixth win. They host in state rival Tennessee and will be 14.5-point underdogs.

Auburn heads into the Iron Bowl in need of a win. Alabama is favored by 22.5.

SUNBELT

6 Sunbelt teams are already heading to a bowl game. 3 others can join them if they can get their 6th win this weekend.