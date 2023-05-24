Another ATL On-Road Arrest: Falcons FB Keith Smith Arrested On ‘Traffic Charges’

Videos by OutKick

Another Georgia arrest… police stopped and arrested Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith in ATL’s Buckhead residential district on Wednesday.

Smith was arrested for “traffic charges,” first reported by FOX 5. Atlanta police halted Smith along Roxboro Road and Kingsboro Road. Smith was driving a Porsche Cayenne. Authorities did not provide further detailing on Smith’s arrest or the severity of his violation.

Alton Keith Smith, a fullback for the Atlanta Falcons, was arrested Wednesday on traffic charges in Buckhead, according to Atlanta police. https://t.co/3ODvVDXDU0 — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) May 24, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons released a statement acknowledging Smith’s arrest.

“We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details. We will have no further comment at this time.

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith (Getty Images)

Keith Smith has played for the Atlanta Falcons since 2019. On Mar. 19, Smith signed a one-year extension with the team. He spent most of the Falcons’ 2022 season with the special teams unit.

Cops arrested Falcons practice-squad wideout Cameron Batson in December for instigating a police chase in ATL. The Falcons released Batson promptly after his run-in with the law.

Then there’s the Georgia Bulldogs: the reigning CFP champs with a string of offseason violations on the road. One of the on-road incidents resulted in a fatal crash that claimed two lives: Bulldogs OL Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Check back in with OutKick as the Keith Smith news develops.