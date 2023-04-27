Content Machine Annie Agar Drops Humorous NFL Draft Video

Videos by OutKick

Annie Agar made sure to pump out some content ahead of the NFL Draft.

The first round of the draft gets underway tonight, and fans are pumped up. Is Bryce Young a lock to go first overall (yes)? Where will Will Levis fall? Will C.J. Stroud come off the board in the top five? Will the Lions shake things up?

These are questions fans will get answered before the clock strikes midnight.

To get everyone juiced up and excited for the festivities, Agar dropped a video of her draft meeting, and it’s a must-watch for football fans. Per usual, she took no prisoners, and definitely threw a few shots at Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

“I just want to give a quick shoutout to Aaron Rodgers. Thank you for not ruining our draft completely this year. You just ruined the past two months,” the popular social media personality joked.

NFL draft meeting pic.twitter.com/qPDbdmQraz — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) April 26, 2023

Annie Agar is a true content machine.

There’s no doubt Agar knows how to generate attention and get eyes on her on the internet. She’s been making comedic videos like the one above for years.

Her strategy is clearly working because the Bally Sports correspondent and host has a huge following. She has more than 400,000 followers on just Twitter and another 620,000 on TikTok.

The content simply never stops with Annie Agar.

Annie Agar is very popular online. She posted a funny video to get people pumped up for the NFL Draft. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Agar has also been on a bit of a content bender recently. She recently crushed it on vacation and also absolutely torched Tyreek Hill for seemingly shooting his shot.

The woman doesn’t know how to lose. Annie Agar is simply doing too much winning!

Before everyone gears up for the draft tonight, feel free to dive into more of Annie Agar’s content. She simply doesn’t miss.