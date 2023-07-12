Videos by OutKick

Anna Hall is the greatest female athlete in the United States for the second-straight year. The 22-year-old, who spent three years at Georgia and two years at Florida, rolled into Eugene for the U.S. Outdoor Track & Field Championships over the weekend and left as a national champion— again.

Hall won the heptathlon event shortly after graduation in 2022 and defended her crown in 2023.

Anna Hall is a back-to-back national champion.

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The heptathlon is a seven-event contest that is the women’s ultimate track and field test. It is typically a two-day program that crowns the best all-around female athlete.

On Day 1, competitors typically run the 100-meter hurdles, and 200-meter flat, while also competing in the high jump and shot put. Day 2 is comprised of the long jump, javelin throw and 800-meter flat.

Competitors earn points based on their performance in each discipline, and the athlete who scores the most points is crowned the overall winner. Here’s a solid breakdown of the heptathlon:

Hall earned 6,677 points over the course of the seven disciplines to out-score second-place finisher Taliyah Brooks by more than 300.

Anna Hall had herself a weekend!

Hall led after Day 1:

100-Meter Hurdles — 13.08 seconds

High Jump — 1.87 meters

Shot Put — 14.72 meters

200-Meter Flat — 23.45 seconds

Hall further distanced herself on Day 2:

Long Jump — 6.40 meters

Javelin Throw — 43.90 meters

800-Meter — Two minutes, 10.91 seconds

With dominant back-to-back days, Hall became the back-to-back U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Champion in the Heptathlon.

Anderson Bobo, an extremely talented content creator with Florida athletics, was in Eugene all weekend to document the Gators in competition. He took a photo of Hall completely parallel, in full extension during the long jump that really puts the required discipline and athleticism in perspective.

She can fly!

Anna doing Anna things pic.twitter.com/stNRSRdOcq — Anderson Bobo (@AndersonBobo_) July 12, 2023

Hall is not even a true jumper, which only makes it more impressive. Imagine the numbers she would put up if she focused singularly on that event full-time.

As the national champion heptathlete, Hall will represent the U.S. at Worlds in Budapest next month!