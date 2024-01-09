Ann Arbor Erupts, Fans Go Ballistic After Michigan Wins The National Title: VIDEOS

Videos by OutKick

Ann Arbor was on fire….literally….after the Michigan Wolverines won the national title Monday night.

Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines boat raced Washington out of the stadium in Houston 34-13, and fans back in Ann Arbor couldn’t wait to celebrate.

After decades of disappointing seasons, lackluster play on the field and downright heartbreak at times, the Wolverines are finally at the top of the mountain.

It’s been a long time coming, and we all know what happens when emotions are bottled up for years and over generations:

There’s an explosion once the release valve is hit.

Ann Arbor was on fire after Michigan won the national title. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan fans party hard in Ann Arbor after national title win.

That’s exactly what happened Monday night and into the early Tuesday morning hours in Ann Arbor. Check out some of the epic scenes unfold below.

Couches are on fire in Ann Arbor @BarstoolUofM pic.twitter.com/WHZE3whIpL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2024

ANN ARBOR – HO〽️E OF THE NATIONAL CHA〽️PS 🏆 pic.twitter.com/h45zvm5wm3 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 9, 2024

Scenes from Ann Arbor. The video doesn’t do it justice. pic.twitter.com/e22RVmCQvA — Aiden Wagner (@TheAidenWagner) January 9, 2024

Nobody greased the poles in Ann Arbor @BarstoolUofM pic.twitter.com/8XYiSFCYe9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 9, 2024

Ann Arbor downtown The party begins #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/7z5AVHFCr0 — George Papadopoulos (@feeonlyplanner) January 9, 2024

No matter what you think about Harbaugh, Connor Stalions, the cheating scandal or anything else about the program, it’s always great to see college students cutting loose and having a great time.

The last time Michigan had a share of a national title was in 1997. Kids attending UM weren’t even close to being alive when that happened. It wasn’t just years ago. It was very literally a different lifetime.

Michigan fans partied hard in Ann Arbor after Michigan beat Washington to win the title. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Now, after so many different ups and downs, the Wolverines are national champs and Ann Arbor was absolute scenes. Do you have kids there who partied or were you there yourself? Hit me with your stories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!