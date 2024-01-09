Ann Arbor Erupts, Fans Go Ballistic After Michigan Wins The National Title: VIDEOS

Videos by OutKick
Ann Arbor was on fire….literally….after the Michigan Wolverines won the national title Monday night.
Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines boat raced Washington out of the stadium in Houston 34-13, and fans back in Ann Arbor couldn’t wait to celebrate.
After decades of disappointing seasons, lackluster play on the field and downright heartbreak at times, the Wolverines are finally at the top of the mountain.
It’s been a long time coming, and we all know what happens when emotions are bottled up for years and over generations:
There’s an explosion once the release valve is hit.
Michigan fans party hard in Ann Arbor after national title win.
That’s exactly what happened Monday night and into the early Tuesday morning hours in Ann Arbor. Check out some of the epic scenes unfold below.
No matter what you think about Harbaugh, Connor Stalions, the cheating scandal or anything else about the program, it’s always great to see college students cutting loose and having a great time.
The last time Michigan had a share of a national title was in 1997. Kids attending UM weren’t even close to being alive when that happened. It wasn’t just years ago. It was very literally a different lifetime.
Now, after so many different ups and downs, the Wolverines are national champs and Ann Arbor was absolute scenes. Do you have kids there who partied or were you there yourself? Hit me with your stories at David.Hookstead@outkick.com!