Anheuser-Busch Is The Olympics First Ever Global Beer Sponsor

We’re just months away from the 2024 Paris Olympics-opening boat parade, and now we know what sort of brewskis people will be tipping back along the Champs-Élysées. That’s right there’s an official beer for the Games — actually a couple of them — and they all belong to Anheuser-Busch InBev.

According to Sports Business Journal, the company has signed on to be the official beer of the Olympics as a TOP (The Olympic Partner) Program. That program has been around for four decades, however, this is the first time a beer company has signed on.

The deal will run through 2028, which means Annehuser-Busch will be the official beer pedaler at three Olympics: the 2024 Summer Games in Paris, the 2026 Winter Games in Milan, and the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Previously, national Olympic committees and organizing committees have handled beer sponsorships, but this is the first one at an international level.

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be the first of three Olympics to be sponsored by Anheuser-Busch. (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch Taps Non-Alcohol Brew As First Global Beer Of The Olympics

Don’t get too excited though, the global beer for the Olympics? That honor goes to Corona Cero. Yes, a non-alcoholic beer will be the official brew of the Olympic Games.

I guess you can’t fault them for playing it safe. But they couldn’t even split the difference and go with Corona Light?

Plus, I get pedaling Coronas for the Summer Games. Coronas were engineered to be consumed in the heat. However, is that what people will want to drink when they’re standing in the mountains of Italy watching some dude shred gnar down the halfpipe?

I don’t think they’ll complain, but I feel like in cold conditions, you want something a bit heavier.

While Corona Cero got the nod globally, here in the States, Michelob Ultra — everyone’s beer of choice after the doctor tells you, “No, seriously, lay off the carbs and calories” — will be the official beer of Team USA.

It shouldn’t be a huge surprise that Anheuser-Busch would want in on the Olympics. They’ve sponsored major international sporting events like the World Cup before. Plus, the company has made a concerted effort to inject itself into sports. The company recently tried to wash the Dylan Mulvaney stink of Bud Light by partnering with the UFC.

