Anheuser-Busch Issues Pathetic Response To Dylan Mulvaney After Criticism Of Enabling ‘Hateful’ And ‘Transphobic’ Customers

Anheuser-Busch has responded to Dylan Mulvaney claiming the company didn’t show the transgender activist enough support.

Mulvaney released a lengthy Instagram video Thursday complaining A-B and Bud Light didn’t show enough support after the promo that ruined the company.

“For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and as hateful as they want. The hate doesn’t end with me. It has serious and grave consequences for the rest of our community,” Mulvaney said, in part, in the video.

Anheuser-Busch responds to Dylan Mulvaney.

In response to Mulvaney’s rant about not getting enough support, A-B issued a statement to the Daily Beast that was incredibly weak. It wasn’t just weak. Anheuser-Busch couldn’t even bring itself to name Mulvaney.

“[Anheuser-Busch is] committed to the programs and partnerships we have forged over decades with organizations across a number of communities, including those in the LGBTQ+ community. The privacy and safety of our employees and our partners is always our top priority. As we move forward, we will focus on what we do best – brewing great beer for everyone and earning our place in moments that matter to our consumers,” the company told the Daily Beast.

Anheuser-Busch issued a weak response to Dylan Mulvaney’s criticisms. (Photo by KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

This is a very weak response from A-B.

If you’re going to respond to Dylan Mulvaney, at least have the guts to name the person you’re responding to.

Dylan Mulvaney, who seems addicted to attention, accused Anheuser-Busch of enabling “transphobic” and “hateful” customers by not showing enough support.

The Instagram and TikTok influencer, whose entire brand appears to be mocking women, painted the customer base as terrible people.

That should be a declaration of war. The customer is king. Mulvaney tarred them as awful people, and blamed A-B and Bud Light’s lack of support for inflaming the situation.

Anheuser-Busch should have made it crystal clear its customers are good Americans without hate in their heart. Instead, they chose a weak response that didn’t even name Mulvaney. It’s just further cowardice from A-B.

Anheuser-Busch responds to Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Will any of these companies ever grow a spine? For now, it seems like A-B lacks the ability to please anyone and that’s a death sentence in the business world.