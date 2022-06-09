Angels Turn To Nickelback Amid 14-Game Losing Streak

The Angels entered Wednesday having lost 13 games in a row, fresh off firing manager Joe Maddon and slipping out of a playoff spot.

And yet, you could argue they’ve hit a new low. Looking for a remedy — anything to turn the tide — the Angels brought in *checks notes* Nickelback for help. Yes, the Angels, looking to win a game, thought it was a good omen to have their players walk up to every at-bat with a Nickelback song blaring throughout Angel Stadium.

ESPN’s Alden González obtained the set list and shared it on Twitter. One name notably missing from the lineup was Mike Trout, who sat out Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox with a groin injury.

OK, I have the song list …



Ohtani: "Photograph"

Adell: "Rockstar"

Walsh: "How You Remind Me"

Duffy: "Someday"

Lagares: "If Today Was Your Last Day"

Marsh: "When We Stand Together"

Mayfield: "What Are You Waiting For?"

Suzuki: "This Afternoon"

Wade: "Animals" — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) June 9, 2022

It didn’t work.

The Angels losing streak is now up to 14. Even worse, they were shutout, falling to the Red Sox, 1-0. That’s the third time they’ve been held to zero runs during the skid. The Angels have yet to win in June, with their last win coming on May 24 against the Rangers.

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 08: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels hits a single against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 08, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

But hey, at least they have Nickelback, right?

