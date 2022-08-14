Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Nails Filing Technique During Dugout Manicure

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani made the most of his downtime during Sunday’s at-home contest against Minnesota Twins.
When cameras caught the pitching and slugging phenom in the Angels’ dugout, Ohtani was seen deeply concentrated on filing his nails … which is a fairly unconventional way to kill time for most MLB players.
To his credit, Ohtani played the file like a seasoned violinist, demonstrating his versatility as one of the rare athletes that can perform any activity with an adept focus.
WATCH:
Following a minor blister injury to his hand in 2018, Ohtani is nailing down the art of self-manicure.
The Angels (51-64) went on to beat the Twins (58-55), 4-2.
Los Angeles will need to get serious with trimming their deficit in the AL West — trailing the top-dog Houston Astros by 23.5 games.
From baseball to football to Jiu-Jitsu, proper nail care is an easy way to avoid injury or any mean lifting of the extended nail that won’t help but sting for days.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first $1,000 No Sweat First Bet. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in free bets. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
One CommentLeave a Reply
WTF