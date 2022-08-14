Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Nails Filing Technique During Dugout Manicure

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani made the most of his downtime during Sunday’s at-home contest against Minnesota Twins.

When cameras caught the pitching and slugging phenom in the Angels’ dugout, Ohtani was seen deeply concentrated on filing his nails … which is a fairly unconventional way to kill time for most MLB players.

To his credit, Ohtani played the file like a seasoned violinist, demonstrating his versatility as one of the rare athletes that can perform any activity with an adept focus.

Following a minor blister injury to his hand in 2018, Ohtani is nailing down the art of self-manicure.

The Angels (51-64) went on to beat the Twins (58-55), 4-2.

Los Angeles will need to get serious with trimming their deficit in the AL West — trailing the top-dog Houston Astros by 23.5 games.

From baseball to football to Jiu-Jitsu, proper nail care is an easy way to avoid injury or any mean lifting of the extended nail that won’t help but sting for days.

