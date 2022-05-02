Angels’ Shohei Ohtani Faces Groin Tightness Against White Sox, Leading To Early Exit

Reigning AL MVP Shohei Ohtani departed Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago White Sox early due to a groin injury. An official injury update classified it as right groin tightness.

The Angels won, 6-5, but had to endure a nightmarish ninth inning to get there.

Not only did Ohtani’s early exit prompt concern for the AL West-leading Angels, they nearly gave up the win after allowing four runs.

Angels manager Joe Maddon announced that the decision to sit Ohtani for the remainder of the ninth was cautionary.

Shotime’s comments after the game affirmed that the move was agreed upon and that Monday will be business as usual.

“For safety measures he was taken out of the game by the trainers,” Ohtani’s interpreter said in a postgame interview. “He was completely OK with [being removed]. But as of now, he plans on playing tomorrow.”

Shohei Ohtani said “as of now I plan on playing tomorrow.” — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 1, 2022

The versatile phenom looks to close out the series against Chicago and give Anaheim its eighth win in the last nine games.

Shohei, as a batter, is boasting a .236/.284/.416 line with four home runs early in the year. The two-way spectacle is managing a 4.19 ERA as a pitcher, also achieving 30 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings.

Barring any setbacks, Shohei will appear on the mound against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

