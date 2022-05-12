Angels Pitcher Jimmy Harget Is A Human Cheat Code

Boomers have yelled at the clouds the past decade asking why players don’t ‘go the other way’ or ‘make contact the way they used to.’ After further review, with the help of Twitter’s Pitching Ninja, we’ve finally uncovered our answer.

Pitchers like Angels reliever Jimmy “The Human Glitch” Herget are just too nasty. This two-strike slider put Rays catcher Francisco Mejía in a blender. Mercy!

Jimmy "The Human Glitch" Herget catches a body. ☠️⚰️🪦 LOL pic.twitter.com/SAs2Quym3J — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 12, 2022

At first, it looks like a classic over-the-top motion that suddenly drops down low to unveil a filthy breaking-ball. Baseball fans are now calling this “tunneling”, where a pitcher will throw a two-seem fastball that runs the opposite direction but starts in the same location upon release. This is why you see hitters doing more guessing than relying on visual cues from pitchers. Most our baseball heroes mastered the arm of reading pitches and that’s getting harder by the day, it seems.

Our end result is arguably the worst swing of all-time and an amazing clip. Can’t even get mad at a hitter these days because everyone will eventually look like a fool in today’s game provided you swing enough. We’d also have to imagine the emergence of Jimmy Herget, among others, has a ton to do with the Angels’ lead in the AL West.

Who knew we’d ever watch the Angels to see some pitching?