Angels Pitcher Chase Silseth Leaves Game After Being Hit In The Head With Throw

Videos by OutKick

There was a scary moment in Saturday night’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Mets when Angels pitcher Chase Silseth took a throw to the head and was forced to leave the game.

The incident happened in the bottom of the fourth inning with Silseth’s Angels up 5-0. The righthanded 23-year-old was facing Mets DH Daniel Vogelbach when Francisco Lindor tried to steal third base.

He stopped and returned to second, but not before Jeff McNeil made it to second base.

This meant either Lindor needed to advance to third or McNeil had to go back to first.

Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe threw to first hoping to catch McNeil. Instead, Lindor bolted to third.

Unfortunately, first baseman Trey Cabbage’s cross-diamond throw to third caught Silseth in the head. it ricocheted toward the dugout and allowed Lindor to score while Silseth collapsed to the ground.

The Mets are on the board.



Angels pitcher Chase Silseth has left the game after being hit by the throw. pic.twitter.com/Ju9qCRQezF — SNY (@SNYtv) August 27, 2023

Scary stuff.

Silseth exited the game after the incident.

After the game, Bally Sports reporter Erica Weston tweeted that Silseth was at the hospital and was alert when leaving the stadium.

She even said he was cracking jokes.

Silseth is still at the hospital getting tests. He was alert and speaking when he left.



He joked if he covered the right base. — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) August 27, 2023

Hopefully, he’s alright after that one. The Angels pitching staff can’t afford to lose too many more arms.

Despite the scary moment, the Angels won the game 5-3.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle