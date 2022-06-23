Angels Option Reid Detmers To Triple-A Weeks After Historic No-Hitter

The Los Angeles Angels announced that rookie pitcher Reid Detmers is heading to the minors, following a six-game slump by the struggling 2020 first-rounder.

Los Angeles’ demotion comes six weeks after recording a historic no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays (May 10), which made fans bullish on the team’s trajectory, albeit months back.

As relayed by OutKick’s Anthony Farris, Detmers’ no-hitter came in the 11th start of his career, becoming the youngest pitcher to accomplish the feat “since Anibal Sanchez did it in 2006.”

While the Angels’ problems have appeared holistic in their lackluster start to the season (34-38), Detmers, 22, hasn’t built a strong case with keeping up with production since the solid outing, going 0-2 with a 5.67 ERA, and winless, in six starts.

“I don’t even know,” Detmers said in response to the news Wednesday night. “The no-hitter was a long time ago.”

Detmers’ performance on Wednesday became a clear push for the Angeles to give the left-handed rook some additional time in the minors, allowing five hits and five runs in the same number of innings against the Kansas City Royals. KC ultimately won 12-11 after two extra innings.

“Sometimes things just snowball. It just weighs on you. And you can tell from his demeanor a little bit. The confidence wasn’t quite what it was.” Angels manager Phil Nevin said regarding Detmers.

The news adds another burden to the Angels’ carousel of pitchers slotted into LA’s inconsistent, and gradually weakening, six-man rotation.

“He’s a first-round pick, and he got here quick, but to go down where he’s gonna be at, he’ll take a deep breath, get some good work in,” Nevin added. “He’s going to be back here. He’s going to make some starts this year. I can assure you that he will. He’ll be better.”

