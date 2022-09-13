Angels’ Mike Trout Reaches 7th Consecutive Game With A Homer; Team Still Historically Boring

Most baseball fans can agree that Los Angeles Angels (61-79) slugger Mike Trout would be more of a household name, and one of the season’s biggest storylines, if he played for a different market.

But Anaheim continues to be irrelevant, which sweeps Trout’s incredible home-run streak under the rug. Riding a six-game streak with a home run, Trout bumped it to seven straight on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Trout knocked a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning to tie the score, 4-4, and inch his name higher in the all-time ranks.

WATCH:

MIKE TROUT HOMERED FOR THE 7TH CONSECUTIVE GAME



(via @Angels)

Trout has homered in every Angels game played since Sept. 4. He set a franchise record for most games with a home run at six games on Sept. 10, while his team went on to lose 12-4 against the Houston Astros.

For 45 years, the Angels’ record for consecutive games going yard was five, set by Bobby Bonds.

The MLB record is at eight games, first accomplished by Pittsburgh Pirate Dale Long in 1956. Since then, only Ken Griffey, Jr. and Don Mattingly have reached eight games.

Players With Most Consecutive Games With A Home Run

Ken Griffey, Jr. – 8 (1993)

Don Mattingly – 8 (1987)

Dale Long – 8 (1956)

Mike Trout – 7 (2022)

Joey Votto – 7 (2021)

Kendrys Morales – 7 (2018)

Kevin Mench – 7 (2006)

Barry Bonds – 7 (2004)

Jim Thome – 7 (2002)

7 STRAIGHT!!!



Mike Trout is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/8OcAaodChm — MLB (@MLB) September 12, 2022

Trout and the Angels create a perfect balance in the sense that the slugger is incredibly good and the Angels are extremely bad. Worse, the Angels are extremely irrelevant, which handicaps Trout’s star potential in this league.

