Angels GM: Shohei Ohtani Is Staying With Us

We are just a few days removed from the Houston Astros winning the World Series and already baseball trade talk is going wild.

Amongst the big names being discussed? Los Angeles Angels pitcher and two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

Speculation had been mounting that maybe the Angels would try and deal Ohtani, who is one of the best players in the game.

That’s because Angels team owner Arte Moreno announced at the end of the season that he hired a firm to explore a potential sale of the team.

However, according to the Angels, Ohtani isn’t going anywhere.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani is one of the best players in Major League Baseball. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

“OHTANI IS NOT GETTING MOVED”

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the team’s general manager Perry Minasian was adamant that Ohtani will remain with the Angels.

“Because he’s obviously such a good player, we’re not moving him. Ohtani is not getting moved,” Minasian said according to the LA Times. “He’ll be here to start the season. I know there’s been rumors and all types of things, but he will be part of the club.”

“At the end of the day it’s ownership’s call,” Minasian added. “But I make the recommendations and I think everybody’s on the same page. Easy player not to move.”

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani will remain with the team, according to their General Manger. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

LAST MONTH OHTANI SIGNED A 1-YEAR, $30 MILLION DEAL

Despite Ohtani voicing his displeasure with the way the team has been playing in recent years, last month the two-way superstar re-upped with the club. Ohtani signed a one-year, $30 million deal for the upcoming season.

Obviously, if he really wanted out of LA, he wouldn’t have done that.

The Angels had their seventh consecutive losing season in a row. Additionally, 2022 marked their 8th straight campaign not making the playoffs. Trading Ohtani would help them land a ton of players to help build the roster up. But, Ohtani is also a player that brings fans to the ballpark, something that the Angels don’t want to lose.

In 28 starts this season, Ohtani went 15-9 with a 2.33 ERA and 219 strike outs. He hit .273 with 34 home-runs and 95 RBIs.