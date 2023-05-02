Angels Can Win Against Cardinals Tuesday Night

Videos by OutKick

Angels vs. Cardinals, 7:45 ET

It is pretty early in the season, but there doesn’t seem to be as much chatter about the Angels or the Cardinals. I can understand the Cardinals as they are off to a terrible start for the year. The Angels are actually decent to start the season, but I don’t see nearly as much excitement around Mike Trout or Shohei Ohtani. Today, the Angels take the Cardinals on as both teams look to start a winning streak.

The Angels aren’t that much different than the Cardinals in a lot of ways. They have two guys that are very good baseball players, and then a few others that are solid. The difference has been that the Angels have been injured quite a bit. The pitching staff for the Angels has never really been successful, and that has been where the Cardinals have succeeded. Today the Angels send Patrick Sandoval to the hill, he is finally pitching well for Los Angeles. Sandoval has been solid at home, but he is struggling on the road with a 4.26 ERA. He has been better at night as well. The Cardinals hitters have never seen him before so he might be able to make it through the first three innings without too much damage.

The Cardinals are not playing up to their capabilities. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals can’t be this bad, can they? Their hitting isn’t really that much different than some of the other teams that are at or above .500. However, the Cardinals have just over 120 runs for the season. I have to wonder if they will be able to turn around this season. I’ll give it at least another month. They’ve just played very bad baseball. Their pitching hasn’t been much help for the team either. Today they send out Steven Matz to try and combat the Angels. He has five starts under his belt and the Cardinals have lost all of the games by at least three runs. He’s allowed at least four earned runs in three of his five starts.

I get that Sandoval hasn’t been very good on the road, but at +130, I have no other way to look in this game than to take the Angels. I do think the Cardinals have too much talent to not succeed long term this season, but right now they aren’t playing good baseball and I’m willing to take a shot on the Angels moneyline.

