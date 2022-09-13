Angels And Guardians Managers Ejected On Same Play

The first rule of baseball is that everyone’s there to see the umpires.

Fans watching or attending Monday night’s Cleveland Guardians–Los Angeles Angels game were able to experience the purest form of baseball entertainment; umpires making the game about them.

In the 7th inning, Guardians batter Andres Gimenez appeared to be grazed on the foot by a pitch from Angels reliever Ryan Tepera. But home plate umpire Ron Kulpa did not agree.

Guardians manager Terry Francona called for a review, but Kulpa appeared to say that Cleveland wasn’t able to challenge the result.

That’s when Francona absolutely lost his mind. He immediately went running out on the field before going ballistic on the umpires.

Watch it unfolded below.

Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were BOTH tossed from the game in the 7th inning



Francona arguing a HBP and Nevin arguing to let his pitcher get some warm up in



Chaos has erupted in Cleveland pic.twitter.com/QYpR7PYVsQ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 13, 2022

Nevin meanwhile, was ejected for the crime of wanting his reliever to be able to throw a warm up pitch after the substantial delay.

Kulpa seemingly didn’t think that it was lengthy enough to warrant it. In turn, Nevin went out to defend his pitcher and was immediately tossed.

Rare Occurrence Of A Double Ejection

It’s pretty rare to see both managers get tossed on the same play. And maybe even more rare for a manager to get ejected for asking for a single warm up toss.

However, Kulpa knew his role, which was to ensure that each fan was able to watch him perform.

When asked about it after the game, Francona declined to go into detail.

While he was clearly extremely upset and probably deserved to get tossed, Nevin seemingly didn’t overreact too much. Although the video didn’t capture his initial approach.

But Kulpa was already trigger happy, so Nevin was immediately sent to the clubhouse.

The Guardians did hold on to win the game 5-4, extending their division lead over the Chicago White Sox to three games.

Their success hasn’t seemed to help them attract fans though.